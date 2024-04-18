iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,280 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

