UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 0.6%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $486.98 and last traded at $486.60. Approximately 599,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,419,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

