ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

CHD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,729. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.