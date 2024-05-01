Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.500-14.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $774.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $399.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.15.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

