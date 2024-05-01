Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 391,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOSF remained flat at 0.99 during trading on Wednesday. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 0.94 and a 52-week high of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.25.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
