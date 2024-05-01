Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 1,088,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.