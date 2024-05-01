GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Lowered to $86.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,253. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

