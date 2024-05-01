Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.45% of Camden Property Trust worth $366,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 301,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,831. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

