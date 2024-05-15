Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,034,000.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$1,034,000.00.

AEM stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$94.02. The company had a trading volume of 957,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,145. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.40. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$94.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

