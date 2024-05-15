Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 2,127 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

