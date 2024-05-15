Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 452.4% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 57,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS remained flat at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,833. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.