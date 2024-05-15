Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.78. 303,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

