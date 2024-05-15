Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS remained flat at $147.94 during trading on Wednesday. 2,162,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

