SPX Technologies (SPXC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SPX Technologies (NYSE: SPXC):

5/11/2024 – SPX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – SPX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – SPX Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/3/2024 – SPX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $134.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – SPX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2024 – SPX Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

3/27/2024 – SPX Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPXC traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 174,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 over the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

