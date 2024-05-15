Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 3,144 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 51.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $215,987,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. 21,792,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,332,354. The company has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

