Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,050 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12,757.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NEE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 12,468,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,882,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

