Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

