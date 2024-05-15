Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.02 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $111.02 billion and $68.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,952,273,350 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
