Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,096,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

