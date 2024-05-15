Vise Technologies Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,089 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

