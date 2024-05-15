CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140,913. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

