Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 2,957 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.49. 5,524,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $217.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

