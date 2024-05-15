Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. 3,847,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,884. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.