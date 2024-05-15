JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 55,325 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 3,237,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

