SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Lifted by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 383,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,429. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

