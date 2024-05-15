Siacoin Market Capitalization Hits $403.30 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $403.30 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,185.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.37 or 0.00703131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00124095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00040876 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00203043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00096462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,261,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,235,894,758 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

