Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $342.98 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $342,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after buying an additional 354,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $60,006,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after buying an additional 298,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.79. 352,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

