ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,957,000 after buying an additional 337,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,444,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,767,000 after purchasing an additional 413,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after purchasing an additional 568,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. 1,155,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,791. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,082 shares of company stock worth $2,584,060. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

