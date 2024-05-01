Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,713 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Xylem worth $289,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Xylem by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,967. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $133.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

