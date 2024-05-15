Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,451 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.79. 676,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Okta

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $1,205,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.