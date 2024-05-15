Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,177 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 155.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

