Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 154 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. 70,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,134. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

