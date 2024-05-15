iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,495. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

