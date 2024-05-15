Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Senior Officer Craig Noble Sells 197,348 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total transaction of C$7,840,793.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.63. The company had a trading volume of 264,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,868. The stock has a market cap of C$21.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.24. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$39.38 and a 12-month high of C$58.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.524 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.55%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

