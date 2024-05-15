Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 346,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,592. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

