NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.00-3.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.33.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

