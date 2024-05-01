Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $375,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $2,789,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DRI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.22. 679,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,417. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

