ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,012.96. 236,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,096.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,018.34. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

