ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $126.00 at UBS Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 163,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,810. ArcBest has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

