Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,516 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 7.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $473,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,450,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

