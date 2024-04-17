Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 6,468 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 912,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 124,941 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 71,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 1,763,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

