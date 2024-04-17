Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

