Emfo LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,848. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

