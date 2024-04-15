Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,420,000 after buying an additional 1,971,133 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 347,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,143. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

