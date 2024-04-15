Insider Selling: PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) CEO Sells 1,607,142 Shares of Stock

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PACS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PACS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 795,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,312. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

