Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $79.99. 4,103,346 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

