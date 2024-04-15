Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after buying an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 434,737 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.