Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

