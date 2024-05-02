Oppenheimer Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $416.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $436.00 to $416.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.50 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

