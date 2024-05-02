Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,298,000 after purchasing an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 878,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,676,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

